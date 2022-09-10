Guevara advances in AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions

Former three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin last night on Rampage to advance in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Guevara will now face Jon Moxley on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite while Bryan Danielson, who went through Hangman Page a few days ago, will face Chris Jericho in an All Out rematch in the next tournament round. The winners of these two matches, both happening next Wednesday, will face each other on Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21.

The AEW World title was vacated by AEW President Tony Khan following the actions that took place on Sunday night after All Out. Former champion CM Punk was also injured and underwent torn triceps surgery, leaving him out of action for up to nine months.