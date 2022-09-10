Dynamite: Grand Slam stuck at just over 10,000 tickets sold

The upcoming Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21 is stuck at just over 10,000 tickets sold and with 11 days to go, the attendance is at half of what it was last year.

While 10,000 packs an arena easily, 10,000 at the home of the U.S. Open will not look particularly good and this is the problem WWE had with Money In The Bank when it was moved from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Last year’s Dynamite: Grand Slam drew 20,177 and provided a great visual on television. It was the largest crowd that AEW has ever performed in front of and the company made nearly $1 million in gate money.

AEW will do two hours of Dynamite and then tape two hours of Rampage.

Tickets this year are significantly higher and start from $52.55 each plus taxes and fees. Not all sections of Arthur Ashe Stadium are open unlike last year.