Alex Reynolds injury update

We noted before how Alex Reynolds was seen walking on crutches at the AEW hotel following last Sunday’s All Out PPV, where The Elite defeated Reynolds, John Silver and Hangman Page to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The injury was later confirmed on AEW Dynamite commentary.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Reynolds suffered a sprained ankle at All Out, but the injury was not believed to be serious.

Reynolds commented on the injury this week when responding to Death Triangle’s win over the Best Friends to win the vacant World Trios Championship on Dynamite. He wrote the following:

“Set backs happen so we can come back better. I’m coming back with one thing in mind. Beating Death Triangle for the @AEW World Trios Championships.”

There’s no time-frame for Reynold’s return yet but we will keep you posted.