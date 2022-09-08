WWE on A&E block ratings for week 9

The final week of WWE block on A&E Network consisted of the Biography of WrestleMania 1, Rivals tackled the feud between Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella, and Smack Talk rounded up the night as always.

Biography: WrestleMania 1 drew just 385,000 viewers, down 59,000 viewers from the Rey Mysterio bio and the least-watched broadcast of the season. It did a 0.07 in 18-49, down 0.05 from the week before and placed #52 on the chart.

Rivals: Stephanie McMahon vs Brie Bella drew 251,000 viewers, down 65,000 viewers from the Rey vs Eddie Rivals episode. It did a 0.05 in 18-49, down 0.04 from the prior week and placed #70 on the chart. This was also the least-watched episode of Rivals.

Smack Talk at 11PM drew 163,000 viewers, down 16,000 viewers from the prior week and drew a 0.04 in 18-49, down 0.01 from last time and placed #80 on the chart.

