Updated card for Impact’s Victory Road

Impact has announced a Pick Your Poison match for Victory Road with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace facing an opponent picked by Masha Slamovich. This will be a non-title match.
Slamovich is picking Grace’s opponent for the build to their championship match at Bound For Glory on 10/7. Slamovich is going into the BFG match with Grace as undefeated.
Victory Road is scheduled for 9/23 from Nashville, airing on Impact Plus and Youtube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current lineup
-Pick Your Poison Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. opponent chosen by Masha Slamovich
-Three-Way Barbed Wire Massacre: Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
