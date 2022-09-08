Jake Hager signs AEW contract extension

Jake Hager has signed a contract extension with AEW.

Chris Jericho spoke with Inside The Ropes this week and when asked about Angelo Parker and Matt Menard signing contract extensions last month, he confirmed that Jericho Appreciation Society member Hager did as well.

“Jake Hager too, they all got contract extensions,” Jericho said. “I’ve told the story many times about how the Jericho Appreciation Society came to be. It was never planned, it was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing. I think the moment the five of us got together, it was a different vibe than the Inner Circle but I knew those guys were really good.”

Jericho continued, “I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, everything in-between. They earned it, they earned it by showing what they can do.”