Daniel Garcia captures the ROH Pure Championship
Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to become ROH Pure Champion on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson was there to congratulate him.
Code of Honor observed by both @WheelerYuta and new #ROH Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling, with @bryandanielson coming in to congratulate him here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork. Meanwhile, @IAmJericho is less than impressed! pic.twitter.com/fD7kRGOorJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#AndNEW! @ringofhonor Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xQEbTPBTNm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022