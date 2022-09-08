Daniel Garcia captures the ROH Pure Championship

Sep 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to become ROH Pure Champion on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson was there to congratulate him.

