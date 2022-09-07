Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight

AEW has announced that new Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will face Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator on tonight’s Dynamite. Ford will earn herself a future title shot if she can win tonight’s title match.

Storm became the interim champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida at All Out on Sunday. She is expected to face AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa when Rosa is medically cleared to compete.

It was also announced that Chris Jericho will address the fans tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* All Out fallout

* Chris Jericho will speaka

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator