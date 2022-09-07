News on Shawn Michaels’ job title

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is now the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for the company.

Michaels has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT since 2016, and was recently listed as the Vice President of Talent Development Creative in the NXT Europe press release issued last month. Now CBS Sports reports that he has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Michaels will continue to oversee NXT creative, and will still be in charge of the development of talent in NXT. He will also oversee the expansion of the NXT brand, which included the 2023 launch of NXT Europe.

Michaels began working with NXT as a trainer in 2016, and eventually became a writer and producer under longtime friend and tag team partner WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Michaels took over NXT programming when Triple H suffered a cardiac event in 2021. He has continued in that role even after Triple H’s return, the eventual retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and overall changes in leadership.