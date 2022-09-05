CM Punk and The Young Bucks reportedly in altercation after All Out media scrum

As noted, AEW World Champion CM Punk “went off” at the post-All Out media scrum last night, calling out the AEW Executive Vice Presidents, Adam Page, and Colt Cabana. You can click here for the original report from Sunday night with footage.

In an update, a new report from multiple sources notes that that Punk garnered “an incredible amount of heat” for his comments, and that this reportedly led to a big altercation between two sides.

Word made the rounds after the scrum rant by Punk that AEW EVPs and inaugural AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were extremely pissed off, and one source claimed they were “threatening to walk” over Punk’s comments, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that at least one of The Young Bucks had been in contact with non-AEW talent and indicated that many of the rumors on Punk and the frustration surrounding him were true.

There was a feeling among some that The Elite were scheduled for the media scrum and that an adjustment was made after Punk’s scrum, but that has not been confirmed.

Word came out in the wee hours of the morning that there was some sort of confrontation that put Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel, his longtime friend/trainer, against members of The Elite, according to Fightful. It was then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that multiple sources reported seeing an altercation between The Young Bucks and Punk, due to the comments Punk made during the scrum. The incident was described as a melee. Word is that a security guard was seen running out of the scrum shortly after Punk left. Khan was not informed of the situation until after the scrum ended, and as of 1:41am CT on Monday, everyone was still in the building.

Regarding the whole situation possibly being a work, talent within AEW are under the impression that the situation is real and not a work. The heat between Punk and Cabana, and Punk and Page, has been real for a long time.

It was noted that regardless of the situation, there are several talents in AEW who are very upset with Punk’s comments. It’s also interesting to note that while some media were planning on skipping the scrum, they were told that they really should attend it, and that was before all the drama unfolded. AEW President Tony Khan was present at the media scrum throughout the entirety of the situation.

Regarding the Punk – Cabana situation, which Khan denied in an interview this past week, the original story earlier this year came out from AEW talents who were frustrated and under the impression that Punk and Cabana’s ill will towards each other cost the well-liked Cabana a job he was enjoying. Cabana eventually got put on ROH duty and word is that Cabana indicated to Khan before Punk’s original AEW debut that he’d likely not be happy working in AEW if Punk was there.

Below are some of Punk’s related comments from last night:

