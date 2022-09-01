Ryan Katz confirms NXT return

Ryan Katz is returning to WWE NXT.

Katz previously played a significant role in the NXT creative system, most recently working as Creative Producer and spending 9 years with the company, but was released earlier this year along with other NXT officials, including William Regal. It was believed that Katz could return to the company when Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H took over, and now Katz has confirmed the return.

Katz revealed the big news on the latest episode of the “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast, which Katz hosted with new WWE Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James.

James noted on the podcast how he and Katz were released on the same day earlier this year. Katz said he’s not sure what he will be doing now that he’s back with WWE, adding that he’s not responding to any of the internet rumors because he’s not sure of anything just yet. It was reported on August 22 that WWE had interest in bringing Katz back into the fold and that he was expected to return, if he wasn’t back already.

It was reported a few weeks back that there had been talk within WWE of Triple H bringing back more of the people who worked on his NXT black & gold management team. The belief is that those changes would take place slowly, as opposed to a fast turnaround of staff.

Since leaving WWE, Katz released the “How To Be A Pro Wrestler” e-book and launched the related consultation website. You can buy the book at this link. He has also hosted a few seminars since then.