Buff Bagwell enters rehab facility

Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has entered rehab after a recent relapse.

Bagwell has spent the last several months filming the “Change or Die” docuseries with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, while getting into better shape and changing his lifestyle, and his look, which you can see below. However, Page issued a YouTube update this week and revealed that Bagwell has relapsed.

Page talked about how Bagwell deals with addiction while having negative influences in his life, which he blamed for Bagwell’s recent relapse. He noted that they had a meeting with Bagwell and everyone else involved, and it was agreed that Bagwell needed to go to a rehab facility. Page said he doesn’t know how long Bagwell will be in rehab for, but noted that he’s in a really positive mindset.

Page said the following:



“Hey guys, a lot of you may be aware of the fact that I’ve been working with Marcus Bagwell over the last eight or nine months on a project that we’ve started. It’s a docu-series called ‘Change or Die.’ It means different things to different people. Marcus didn’t have a weight loss problem. He was heavy at the time, but he didn’t have a weight loss problem. He didn’t have borderline diabetes. What he had was an addiction. An addiction that he could mask really well. And most people who have addictions can do that.



Over this period, had some ups and downs. And for the most part, he was doing really well. But a lot of times, with addiction, it has everything to do with the people you hang out most with. And when he’s with us, like our whole force is about positive reinforcement, you know, a place you can be safe. When he goes outside of that. Well, those people, they don’t really care about that. Or they think they do but they really don’t. And your friends, the people who are around you are like an elevator. They can bring you up or they can bring you down.



Now because of some of the negative influences in Mark’s life – and I’m talking about people who love him and enable him – he’s had a relapse. So we had a meeting with all of my people and Marcus. And we all agreed that it was time for him to go to a rehab facility. It’s going to be hard. I know, because I’ve dealt with this before again and again. And I keep swearing I’m never doing it again. But we’ve been together for 30 years, me and this cat. And I really want to see him get to the other side.



Now, we don’t know how long Marcus is going to be at the rehab facility, but he’s in a really positive mindset. I mean, the best I’ve ever heard him. And he’s really taking what we were teaching him and applying it there. And he’s actually enjoying it right now. And eventually, he’s gonna get out. But one of the reasons I’m doing this is because there’s going to be a lot of appearances that needed to be canceled, which we’ll be kicking back up again once he gets out. But in the meantime, he needs to take care of himself. Addiction. We all know someone who’s fighting it, and it’s a tough place. And I’m really hoping that you guys can help support him when he gets up. I appreciate it. Thanks, guys.”



Bagwell has also increased his number of personal appearances as of late, but now DDP has revealed this bump in the road, but hopefully Bagwell can get back on track and move forward. As DDP mentioned above, you can expect some of Bagwell’s announced appearances to be cancelled in the coming weeks.

When revealing his new look for a Mr. Rogers-themed photo shoot back in July, Bagwell made a July 29 Instagram post and noted that he was, “Working harder than I ever have in my life to change for the better.”

Below are the aforementioned posts, along with DDP’s video: