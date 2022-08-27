Rumor on new designs for WWE championship belts

There’s new speculation on WWE changing some of their title belt designs.

It was noted on Twitter by longtime championship belt creator @BeltFanDan that WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is working on new belt designs for several of the current WWE titles.

“Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on which title designs are being changed, or when WWE might reveal these new looks.