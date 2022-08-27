Matt Hardy lashes out at critics of Omega and the Young Bucks

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the return of Kenny Omega and took shots at those who don’t like Omega and the Young Bucks. Here are highlights:

On Kenny Omega’s return:

“I enjoyed it. I really appreciated how he was wearing the shirt and he was taped underneath that, and it’s he was still selling his injuries as he came back a little prematurely, supposedly. The way he was selling all these major injuries that were reported he had in the context of the match was fantastic storytelling I love that match.”

On those who don’t like the Elite:

“They’re very polarizing all three of them. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, people who don’t get how good they are, they’re just missing out and they do not get pro wrestling. They may think they get pro wrestling but they do not. If you are hating on Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, you’re a f***ing moron. I mean, it is what it is. They are great and I will defend them to my dying day. Because they are amazing. They are all groundbreakers they have set so many trends. The three of those guys are one of the major reasons AEW is in existence. They really really are and the stuff they did in New Japan was fantastic and they’ve all broken so many boundaries. They’ve gone so much further than anybody thought they would. So I’m gonna say it again, if you dislike Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, you are a f***ing idiot.”