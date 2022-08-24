NXT UK Women’s champion Meiko Satomura arrives in NXT

Meiko Satomura, the NXT UK Women’s champion, made her long-awaited NXT debut in Orlando last night, interrupting a segment between Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport which led to the announcement of an NXT UK Women’s title unification match at Worlds Collide.

The 42-year-old Japanese legend has been part of NXT UK since February 2021 and has been champion since June of last year, with her reign now extending to over 400 days.

The founder of the Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling in Japan is a well-respected wrestler around the world and is a 27-year in-ring veteran, wrestling even in WCW at one point in the mid-90s.

Satomura’s only WWE appearance in the United States was during the 2018 edition of the Mae Young Classic where she defeated Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, and Lacey Lane before losing to Toni Storm in the semi final.