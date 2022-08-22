Toxic Attraction pulled from WWE women’s tag team tournament due to injury

Toxic Attraction has been pulled from the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE just announced that Gigi Dolin suffered injuries as she and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round tournament match on Friday’s SmackDown. Now a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match will occur on this week’s SmackDown.

It looks like the Fatal 4 Way will feature the following tag teams: Natalya and Deville, Shotzi and Xia Li, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Toxic Attraction was to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on this week’s SmackDown. It looks like the winner of Friday’s Fatal 4 Way will now face Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 2 SmackDown, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. Monday’s RAW will feature Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with the winning team advancing to the finals.

WWE put Dolin and Jayne in the tournament late last week as replacements for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. WWE had announced that Stark suffered an injury during her NXT Heatwave loss to NXT Women’s Champion Many Rose, while Lyons was also not medically cleared to compete.

WWE did not elaborate on Dolin’s injuries and she has not publicly commented as of this writing.