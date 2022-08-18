Becky Lynch hints at returning soon after quick shoulder recovery

During a live Instagram chat with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and The Rock, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s way ahead in her shoulder recovery and made it sound like she will be returning back to TV very soon.

Lynch, who was in a car with Seth Rollins driving during the whole video chat, was not sporting a sling and The Rock asked her how her shoulder and recovery is doing.

The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion said she already has mobility back and when the injury happened at SummerSlam, she thought she was going to be out for a long, long time because it was very painful.

“But now it’s healing up quick, I’m feeling strong, I’m feeling good, so… I’m hoping it won’t be much time at all.”

Lynch was taken out from TV after the returning Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IO SKY attacked her backstage on the Raw after SummerSlam.