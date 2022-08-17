Notes on Kevin Owens, Big Damo, and Danhausen

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic, PROGRESS World Champion Big Damo FKA Killian Dain didn’t rule out a potential return to WWE in the future. He said, “I never say never. I know it’s a cliché response and everything like that, but I left for a reason, you know, because there was a difference in what they were looking for at the time and I aged out slightly. And yes, things have changed. Could that be something where SAnitY could return or something like that? Who knows? You know, that would be something. I love Axel Tischer. I love Eric Young. There they became my brothers in the ring and outside the ring.”

– While speaking on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens revealed that he still has plans to win the Tag Team Titles in WWE. He said, “Of course. I’ve never been a tag team champion. I’d love to be tag team champion with anybody. Well, maybe not anybody. There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the tag team titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We’ve been tag team champions everywhere we’ve went, except for WWE. We definitely have to get that checked off the list soon enough.”

