AEW Dynamite preview for Wednesday: new matches announced
AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Wednesday’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite, which will feature the beginning of the trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions.
The newest bout will see the Gunn Club take on the Varsity Blonds in tag team action. Check out the card below.
-Andrade El Idolo/RUSH/Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & a Mystery Partner trios quarterfinal
-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia 2-out-of-3 falls
-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King
-Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds
#AEWDynamite is LIVE this WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TBS!
