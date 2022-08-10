Gene LeBell passes away, Dustin Rhodes on AEW talent that might want to join WWE

Aug 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dustin Rhodes was asked in a recent interview about Triple H taking over WWE and if AEW wrestlers might leave to go there.

“Yeah, I mean you got so many places you can go now. But two places that really, really stand out are ours and theirs. You have to want one of those two and whatever you do, just make the best of it. If your contract’s up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go, get the f*ck out.”

– RIP to the King “Judo” Gene LeBell, 89.

