Gene LeBell passes away, Dustin Rhodes on AEW talent that might want to join WWE

– Dustin Rhodes was asked in a recent interview about Triple H taking over WWE and if AEW wrestlers might leave to go there.

“Yeah, I mean you got so many places you can go now. But two places that really, really stand out are ours and theirs. You have to want one of those two and whatever you do, just make the best of it. If your contract’s up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go, get the f*ck out.”

– RIP to the King “Judo” Gene LeBell, 89.

Sorry to hear about the passing of SoCal Hall of Famer "Judo" Gene LeBell. What an incredible man and life. He was the inspiration for Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but I'm sure Lebell was tougher than the character. RIP. pic.twitter.com/rd6EpuBzTv — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 10, 2022

RIP to the legend, "Judo" Gene LeBell. pic.twitter.com/Xy1WisH0gD — Man O' Stick (@APEX_AWE) August 10, 2022

RIP Gene Lebell. I’m not sure his contributions to combat sports can be overstated enough. A man’s man, a gentleman and an absolute legend. I enjoyed the times I got to chat and laugh with him over the years. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 10, 2022