Combo tickets for WrestleMania 39 go on sale…with ridiculously high service fees

Combo tickets for WrestleMania 39 went on sale to the general public this morning at 10AM PT on Ticketmaster.com and they went pretty quick.

While the majority of tickets released were not priced more than $800 for the two WrestleMania nights, the fees were, as always, super expensive.

A $320 ticket had a $78.80 service fee, $8.50 facility charge, $5 order processing fee, and $29.44 tax for a total of $121 in additional charges. A $240 ticket had $59.60 service fee and $22.08 in taxes for a final total of $81 in fees. A $480 ticket had $117.20 service fee instead and $44.16 in taxes for a total of $174 charges.

A $10,000 ringside seat had $2,402.05 service charge and $920 in fees, pushing the original price an extra $3,335 on top in fees.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.com.