Clash at the Castle tickets now surpass 62,000 sold

The Clash at the Castle event is now less than 10,000 tickets shy of a complete sellout as WWE moved over 2,000 tickets in around a week or so.

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix reports that currently, the Cardiff event has 62,037 tickets sold and 9,773 remaining for a total capacity of 71,810.

When all said and done, the Clash at the Castle show will probably outdo both nights of WrestleMania in real attendance and probably will surpass the separate individual days in gate money.

There’s less than a month remaining for the show and judging from large WWE events, there’s a big push in the final week so the number will certainly increase and move closer to that near-72,000 attendance. Tickets remain super expensive, even for the nose bleed section.