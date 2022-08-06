8/6/22 WWE house show results from N. Charleston, SC

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) d Natalya

– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) d Ciampa / Dolph Ziggler

– Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) d Dominick Mysterio

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Carmella : NOTE : Carmella possibly suffers head injury after a miscalculation by Belair. The referee throws up the X symbol. Belair and Asuka finish the match. Carmella walks from the ring on her own power.

– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) (w/ L Kaiser) d Shinsuke Nakamura

– Seth Rollins Promo. Riddle charges the ring. Rollins grabs a chair to set up Riddle for the Curb Stomp. The Street Profits make the save before Rollins can execute.

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d The Street Profits : Sheamus creates a distraction, allowing the Usos to win via pinfall. Drew McIntyre comes out to even the odds, leading to the Main Event.

– Drew McIntyre / The Street Profits d Sheamus / The Usos via DQ. / The match re-starts as a Street Fight : Drew McIntyre / The Street Profits d Sheamus / The Usos : Drew hits the Claymore and a pin on Sheamus.

