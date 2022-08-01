8/1/22 AEW Elevation Results

Aug 1, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Worcester, Massachusetts.

  1. Julia Hart defeated LMK
  2. Leila Grey defeated JC
  3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
    Angelico, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Jora Johl) defeated Joey Ace, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
  4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) defeated Bobby Orlando, Brett Gosselin, Bryce Donovan, and T.U.G. Cooper
  5. Cole Karter defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
  6. Athena defeated Christina Marie
  7. Trios Tag Team Match
    Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

