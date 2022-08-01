8/1/22 AEW Elevation Results
Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Worcester, Massachusetts.
—
- Julia Hart defeated LMK
- Leila Grey defeated JC
- Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Angelico, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Jora Johl) defeated Joey Ace, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) defeated Bobby Orlando, Brett Gosselin, Bryce Donovan, and T.U.G. Cooper
- Cole Karter defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
- Athena defeated Christina Marie
- Trios Tag Team Match
Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)