Miz & Mrs ratings for first part of season three

The 10 episodes of the first part of season three of Miz & Mrs pulled in an average of 550,000 viewers per episode and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo.

This season, Miz & Mrs aired immediately following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw, and while it was at 11PM ET, the show had the strong lead-in of a wrestling show.

The move seems like it worked as that was up from the 490,000 average viewership the first 10 episodes did last season.

The ratings per episode for the first half of the season are:

Episode 1 – 643,000 / 0.21

Episode 2 – 443,000 / 0.16

Episode 3 – 519,000 / 0.14

Episode 4 – 587,000 / 0.20

Episode 5 – 661,000 / 0.21

Episode 6 – 483,000 / 0.14

Episode 7 – 670,000 / 0.20

Episode 8 – 570,000 / 0.18

Episode 9 – 540,000 / 0.16

Episode 10 – 389,000 / 0.12

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)