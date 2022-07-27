First matches for NXT Heatwave announced

The inaugural WWE NXT Heatwave special has been officially announced for next month.

WWE announced tonight that NXT Heatwave will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 16 at 8pm ET. The event will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Heatwave, a name originally used by the original ECW, will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against JD McDonagh. Next Tuesday’s NXT show will feature a Heatwave Summit between Breakker and McDonagh to make the match official.

Below is the current card for the NXT Heatwave TV episode:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)