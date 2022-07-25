WWE partners with Snapchat for SummerSlam Bitmoji digital shirt

WWE is partnering with Snapchat to create an official SummerSlam Bitmoji digital t-shirt.

This exclusive digital Bitmoji t-shirt can be accessed via Snapcode or from WWE channels on Snapchat’s Discover (including WWE Experience and WWE Supercut). Once a fan saves the t-shirt on their Bitmoji, they will see it across a number of digital experiences on Snapchat and beyond.

Bitmoji has recently partnered with leading fashion brands including Converse and Nike, and now for the first time, Bitmoji users can further express themselves and what they care about through their digital outfit for WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.