The wrestling world reacts to Vince McMahon’s retirement on social media

The news of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE was the equivalent of a 10.0 earthquake on the Richter scale for the world of professional wrestling.

The most influential promoter and arguably the greatest wrestling promoter in the history of this business is no longer in charge of WWE, no longer in Gorilla yelling instructions, and no longer heading up the creative at WWE.

During his 40-year tenure as owner of WWE, the man we know as Mr. McMahon has been a friend, mentor, and father-figure to many of those who he worked with and much to no surprise, several of those who worked for him used social media to simply say thank you.

Here are some of the comments compiled from Twitter:

Ric Flair: “You’ve made my life better every day since I’ve been in the wrestling business. You’re the only promoter in my career that treated me like a man, respected who I was, and made me a better person. God bless you for all you’ve done. FYI – no one can follow your act.”

Pat McAfee: “Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainment. Thank you 4 the miles you traveled. Thank you 4 the sacrifices. Thank you 4 the priceless business advice. Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon. You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend”

Eric Bischoff: “Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built.”

Vickie Guerrero: “It is hard to believe that Vince McMahon has retired. Thank you Vince for loving my family! I learned so much from you not only professionally but in life’s lessons. Enjoy your well deserved retirement”

Titus O’Neil: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!”

Alberto El Patron: “Today is a sad day in the sports entertainment and wrestling industry. @VinceMcMahon retired from @WWE at 77 years. Sir, thank you for believing in me and granting me the opportunity to change my life. Without you there wouldn’t be an Albert Del Río. Enjoy life! You deserve it.”

Kevin Nash: “Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss”

Michelle McCool: “Thank you @VinceMcMahon for everything you’ve done….we love you!”

Brie Bella: “Thank you Vince!! You took a chance on the Bella Twins and I’ll forever be grateful for that!! Enjoy retirement – Brie”

JBL: “You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend”

Mick Foley: “Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life.”

Matt Cardona: “Thank you Vince”

Gerald Brisco: “Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.”

Kurt Angle: “After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR”

Road Dogg: “Thank you sir. For all I have, for your guidance and dare I say friendship (at times) lol”

Saraya (Paige): “Thank you for everything Vince! You’ve been nothing but nice to me and I appreciate everything you’ve done for wrestling”

Matt Hardy: “Thank you. VKM!”

Dana Brooke: “Thank you @VinceMcMahon ! Nothing but appreciation & respect! You have always believed in me and have seen my vision! I appreciate our conversations & words of wisdom! You will be missed!”

The Blue Meanie: “Love Vince or hate Vince. Vince took the industry to levels others had tried to and failed. Vince McMahon and WWE allowed me an opportunity to support my family. I’m forever grateful.”

William Regal: “Thank you very much Boss. 21 years of a great job traveling the world and without your help I wouldn’t of lived to see a second of it. x”