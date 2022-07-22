7/22/22 WWE NXT house show results from Melbourne, FL
– Bodi Hayward d Xyon Quinn
– Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley d Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James
– Solo Sikoa d JD McDonagh Via DQ When Von Wagner Interferes
– Wes Lee d Grayson Waller
– The Diamond Mine d The D’Angelo Family
– Indi Hartwell d Arianna Grace
– NXT U.K. Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen vs Pretty Deadly Ends in Double DQ.
– NXT NA Title: Carmelo Hayes (c) d Axiom
– NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose (c) vs Zoey Stark : Ends in DQ on Rose when Toxic Attraction Interferes. Match Becomes A Tag Team : Stark / Katana Chance / Kayden Carter d Toxic Attraction.
credit: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM