Location for Impact’s Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling is set to hold Bound For Glory on October 8th, and according to a new report the location is now set. Fightful Select reports that the company has a date booked in Danbury, Connecticut for the event, along with several others around the PPV’s air date.

This would be Impact’s first TV taping in the city; they previously ran the location back in 2010 for a house show when they were TNA. At the time, the O’Neill Center was the location but the report does not have confirmation on what venue will be used in October. Impact usually films its TV tapings the day after PPVs, but those dates aren’t yet confirmed.

The company does not have an on-sale date announced for tickets yet.