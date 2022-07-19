Viewership for Goldberg’s WWE Legends Biography, JR comments on Natalya’s sister

Week 2 of WWE on A&E brought in slightly better ratings than last week’s episodes.

The Biography: Goldberg episode drew 594,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, placing it #11 for the night. That was up 14,000 viewers over Taker’s episode and 0.02 up from last week.

The Rivals episode featuring Undertaker and Kane that followed did 390,000 viewers, up 22,000 viewers from the Bret and Shawn episode and a 0.11 in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01. It was #22 on the top 50 cable chart.

Smack Talk at 11PM ET did 237,000 viewers, up 15,000 viewers from last week but a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from episode one. This was good enough for #68 on the chart for the night.

WWE Legends Biography (Goldberg), Sun on A&E (8-10pm):

594,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.16

#11 for Sun cable originals according to Showbuzz WWE Rivals (10-11:04pm):

390,000; 0.11 WWE Smack Talk (11:04-11:34pm):

237,000; 0.06

