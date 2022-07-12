New matches for AEW Fyter Fest

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will make his first title defense on Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce that Orange Cassidy has answered Wardlow’s Open Challenge for the title.

“In 2022 Wardlow’s won the #FaceOfTheRevolution, became #AllElite at #DoubleOrNothing, + became TNT Champion last week! Now @RealWardlow’s issued an open challenge for #AEWDynamite & his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins. TNT Championship Wardlow vs @orangecassidy,” Khan wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “This will be the first one-on-one match @RealWardlow vs @orangecassidy, their only prior encounter was the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match in which Wardlow won + Orange Cassidy was injured badly & then shelved for 3 months! #AEWDynamite Wednesday Night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!”

After being on the shelf for three months, Cassidy returned to in-ring action in late June. He came up short against IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but he’s won his only two standard AEW singles matches since returning – the June 29 Dynamite win over Ethan Page, and the win over Tony Nese in last week’s Rampage main event. This will be Wardlow’s first match since winning the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight last Wednesday.

Khan also announced Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match for Wednesday. This comes after Takeshita faced Eddie Kingston in last week’s AEW Rampage opener.

He wrote, “After @Takesoup’s amazing battle vs @MadKing1981, AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley wants to fight Takeshita on #AEWDynamite! While I won’t sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday’s bout, if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot!”

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Below are the updated line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

