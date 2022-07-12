Cora Jade turns on Roxanne Perez

It looks like the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will be breaking up soon.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode opened up with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez laid out in the parking lot. She could not identify her attacker, and partner Cora Jade wasn’t there to see who it was either. Perez had been announced to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the main event, by cashing in her Breakout Tournament contract, and the rest of the show was spent wondering who attacked Perez, and if she’d be able to face Rose.

Rose ended up coming out for the main event title defense and cutting a promo on how no one can take the title from her. Jade interrupted and said if Perez is unable to go, then she will face Rose instead. Before Jade vs. Rose could begin, the music hit and out came Perez with her ribs taped up, while she was trying to convince Jade and the referee that she was good to compete.

Rose dominated most of the match with Perez, but they ended up on the floor and Perez hit a Pop Rocks Destroyer in front of the announce table. Jade came over to offer words of encouragement to Perez, and to help her back in the ring, while Rose and Jacy Jayne distracted the referee on the other side of the ring. Jade then turned heel as she hit Perez with her title belt. Rose immediately followed up with the running knee for the pin to retain.

After the match, Toxic Attraction left as Jade entered the ring and insulted Perez while she was down. Jade ranted about how she brought Perez to NXT, but Perez is just selfish. Jade then went to hit Perez with her skateboard, but it broke in her hands and the pieces fell to the mat. Jade picked up the larger piece and went to work on Perez while she was down. NXT 2.0 went off the air with Jade beating on Perez with her skateboard.

There’s no word yet on what will happen to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but we should know more after next week’s show.

Perez and Jade won the titles at the Great American Bash last week by defeating Jayne and Gigi Dolin.