SummerSlam 2022 reaching 30,000 tickets sold

SummerSlam is closing in on 30,000 tickets sold as the show got a solid bump from the announcement of Reigns vs Lesnar in the main event.

According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, SummerSlam inside the Nissan Stadium in Nashville is currently at just over 29,400 tickets out and the stadium is so far configured to hold just over 36,000 seats.

The Nissan Stadium holds almost 70,000 seats but in this configuration, WWE will be using around half of it only unless there’s a bigger surge in sales. In a strange use of the stadium, WWE will be using half along the long side rather than the shorter side which would be easier to cover. The current config also leaves no room for a big stadium stage so it looks like they’ll be using the entrance similar to that of the Royal Rumble this year and last year’s SummerSlam.

WWE held a few sales for SummerSlam which also helped, especially the buy-three-get-four offer, which is still available on Ticketmaster.com.