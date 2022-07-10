Naomi Makes Statement Online which Wrestling Fans React To

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from WWE’s internal roster although there is no official confirmation that they are gone from the company.

On Saturday, Naomi shared a message on her Instagram story…

“The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

Fans on Instagram and Twitter have been speculating about Naomi’s message possibly being a reference to WWE. Naomi also tweeted a graphic with the following message…

“BUILT, not bought. EARNED, not given. HUSTLED, not handed. RARE, not average!”