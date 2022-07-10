Ava Raine makes NXT debut at non-televised live event

Ava Raine made her NXT debut this week during the non-televised live events around the Florida Loop, cutting promos and calling herself the “final girl.”

Raine, who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone, ripped on the current crop of NXT women. Her first appearance in Citrus Springs involved Raine doing some scouting around the ring but then on yesterday’s show in Orlando, she got on the mic for the very first time in front of fans.

The 20-year-old certainly has some very big shoes to fill, especially when it comes to work on the mic, but she’s ready to be on her own, and one way to start doing that was to get a new name not associated with her famous father.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Simone wrote several weeks ago when she was assigned the new name. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

She has been training at the WWE Performance Center since February 2020.