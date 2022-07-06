Santana out with “relatively long injury” from Blood & Guts

AEW President Tony Khan said that Santana could be looking at a long road on the sidelines following the knee injury he suffered at Blood & Guts last week.

Khan, while not giving out any specifics, said it’s a “relatively long injury” and expects AEW to support Santana throughout his recovery.

Santana was injured just seconds after entering the Blood & Guts match and after delivering a urinage, he landed badly on his twisted knee and was out for the remainder of the match.

The former Impact Tag Team title holder thanked fans on Twitter this week, saying, “It’s been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU.”