Roman Reigns set for Smackdown appearance this Friday

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be returning to Smackdown this Friday as the road to SummerSlam kicks off.

Reigns, who wrestled Riddle two weeks ago for the title, has taken a large step back from WWE shows over the past couple of months and is no longer doing any non-televised live events and barely featuring on television even though he holds both main titles.

Apart from this Friday’s appearance, Reigns is only advertised for the July 22 Smackdown and July 25 Raw from Boston and New York respectively so unless there are more dates added, him and Brock will not cross paths much prior to the July 30 SummerSlam. The two will face off in a last man standing match for the titles and WWE is billing this as their last match against each other.

SummerSlam is at around 28,000 tickets sold according to the Wrestling Observer and still has a long way to go. Half of the Nissan Stadium in Nashville will be used for the show. A buy 3 and get 4 offer is available on Ticketmaster.com in a bid to boost some sales.