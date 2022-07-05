New NXT women’s tag team champions
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash event opened up with Perez and Jade defeating Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. The finish saw Jade take Jayne out to the floor while Perez hit the Pop Rocks Destroyer on Dolin for the win.
This is the first title reign for Jade and Perez. Dolin and Jayne won the titles from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez back on the April 5 edition of NXT 2.0. They held the straps for 90 recognize days in their second reign.
