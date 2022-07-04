Willow Nightingale Unable To Make TJPW Debut On 7/9 Due To Visa Delay…

I was looking forward to debuting with @tjpw2013 this coming weekend, but sometimes things don’t go as planned

Hopefully once my visa situation gets settled, I will be able to finally wrestle for TJPW. Please still watch Summer Sun Princess & I will keep studying my Japanese 💕 https://t.co/zo4yN0YWQm

— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 4, 2022