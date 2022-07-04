Willow Nightingale unable to make TJPW debut
I was looking forward to debuting with @tjpw2013 this coming weekend, but sometimes things don’t go as planned
Hopefully once my visa situation gets settled, I will be able to finally wrestle for TJPW. Please still watch Summer Sun Princess & I will keep studying my Japanese 💕 https://t.co/zo4yN0YWQm
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 4, 2022
Unfortunately, Willow Nightingale will be unable to be at #tjpwSSP22 on July 9 due to visa processes taking more time than expected.
We apologize to fans who were looking forward to her appearance and will do our best to have her come to #tjpw in the near future.
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 4, 2022
she previously announced….
Finally achieving a Day 1 goal💖 I am proud and very excited to be doing this with Tokyo Joshi Pro
日本で取り組むことが私の夢でした。 TJPWに参加できてワクワクしています https://t.co/7HCnHP47AI
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) June 14, 2022