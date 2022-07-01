Trish, JR, and others to be honored at the Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame

Trish Stratus, Jim Ross, and Mike Rotunda are among those scheduled to be honored at the 2022 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, July 21-23, in Waterloo, IA.

Rotunda will be inducted into the Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame, while Stratus will receive the Lou Thesz Award. Ross will be honored with the Gordon Solie Award, presented by Solie’s son, Jonard. Dan Spivey will receive the Frank Gotch Award, and Dick Bourne will receive the Jim Melby Award.

In addition to those receiving awards, scheduled to appear are John Bradshaw Layfield, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Colt Cabana, Wes Brisco, Baron Von Raschke, John Nord, Thunderbolt Patterson, referee James Beard, and many more.

“Once again, we have a great weekend of events lined up for the fans of professional wrestling,” said Gerry Brisco, president and chairman of the Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame.

One of the centerpieces of the weekend is the annual Impact Pro Wrestling show on Friday July 22nd. ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is scheduled to battle Waterloo Native “The Golden God” Bryce Jordyn, Becca Roper faces Miss Frankie Jay, while James Jeffries defends the IPW title against AJ Smooth.

For the entire weekend’s schedule of events, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/204865091589295/?ref=newsfeed