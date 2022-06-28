WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home and John Cena 20th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.951 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.76% from last week’s 1.986 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.005 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.015 million), the second hour drew 2.016 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.076 million) and the final hour drew 1.832 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.868 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.54 key demo rating represents 700,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.26% from the 709,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot, and the week before that. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.214 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #5 spot.

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, and Gutfeld. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the fourth-highest audience of the year, and tied with other episodes for the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Not only ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week, but the show also ranked #1 in all of primetime TV. There was no sports competition for RAW last night. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.76% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew an average of 3.308 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.223 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.774 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.815 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 447,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.456 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.164 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The 9pm airing of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.50, and the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.336 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 24.27% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 31.70% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX had just two happenings advertised ahead of time – the return of John Cena for his 20th anniversary celebration, and Kevin Owens vs. Elias, Ezekiel or Elrod, which didn’t happen. The main event ended up being a Six-Pack Second Chance Elimination Qualifier for the final Women’s MITB Ladder Match spot, won by Becky Lynch.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode