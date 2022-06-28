Raven announced for Impact Against All Odds

The legendary Raven has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Against All Odds special event.

We noted before how Impact has booked Moose vs. Sami Callihan in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match at Friday’s Against All Odds event. The storyline for the return of Raven’s “most sadistic creation” is that Callihan was inspired by a phone call from Raven, who demanded this kind of match after Moose laid him out on last week’s Impact as the follow-up to Slammiversary. The idea is that this match will be more violent than their Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary, which Callihan won.

In an update, Impact has now announced that Raven will be appearing live at Against All Odds.

Impact noted in their announcement, “This Friday at Against All Odds, Moose and Sami Callihan look to settle their heated rivalry in the Clockwork Orange House of Fun. And we can now confirm that the inventor of the match, IMPACT Wrestling veteran Raven, is set to make an appearance! What does he have in store for the competitors in what can only be described as one of the most hardcore, extreme match types in all of professional wrestling?”

The Clockwork House of Fun match was also known as Raven’s House of Fun or the House of Fun match, and was legitimately created by Raven while he was with TNA. The singles match includes poles on the ring post, around 5-6 feet up, with chains wrapped around parts of the posts and the ring, and various weapons hanging from and attached to steel chains above the ring. There are also sometimes sides of a Steel Cage attached to the ring, and weapons outside of the ring. The only way to win the match usually is to throw your opponent from a scaffold through two tables, but the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation has also been used. Raven also used a version of the match in WCW, calling it the Bowery Death Match.

Notable House of Fun matches were Raven’s win over The Sandman on the March 5, 2003 NWA-TNA show, Raven’s 30-minute win over CM Punk on the September 6, 2003 ROH Beating The Odds show, and Raven’s win over WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman at TNA Hard Justice 2005. There have also been tag team versions of the match, and a Handicap Match that saw Mickie James and Julio Dinero defeat WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on the April 16, 2003 NWA-TNA show. This match at Against All Odds will be the first since 2007.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live this Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and two partners TBA

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim