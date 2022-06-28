Brock Lesnar announced for Smackdown shows

WWE is now adding Brock Lesnar to upcoming events on The Road to SummerSlam.

Lesnar has been announced for the July 22 SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston, and the July 29 SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The July 29 SmackDown will be the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Lesnar is scheduled to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match as the SummerSlam main event on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.