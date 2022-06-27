LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see footage from earlier today of John Cena arriving backstage. He greets dozens of wrestlers, medics, and other employees, including The Mysterios, Alpha Academy, several referees, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shelton Benjamin, a special hug for R-Truth, The Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, a special hug for Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch is shown looking bored and annoyed, Mustafa Ali, Omos, Adam Pearce, Michael Cole, Ezekiel, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, Shawn Daivari, Reggie, Tamina Snuka and many others. Cena speaks to the camera and skips away.

Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier Battle Royal: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, AJ Styles, The Miz

We go right to the ring for tonight’s Money In the Bank Second Chance Battle Royal Qualifier. The ring is full of Superstars but out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio first as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring, and there are ladders set up everywhere. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next, followed by Riddle. The bell rings and here we go. Jinder Mahal works on Dolph Ziggler, Veer Mahaan works on Nakamura.

Veer works on Riddle now. Ciampa and Jinder double team Nakamura. Veer eliminates Akira Tozawa. Veer eliminates Shelton Benjamin next. Mustafa Ali jumps on Veer’s back. The Mysterios attack Veer to help Ali but he tosses them all. They keep triple teaming Veer and finally eliminate him. Shanky and R-Truth are dancing now but Jinder Mahal isn’t happy. T-BAR work son Reggie now. Shanky eliminates Truth. Jinder eliminates Shanky. AJ Styles eliminates Jinder for a pop. T-BAR scoops Reggie and launches him out of the ring onto several other Superstars. T-BAR screams out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle hangs on as The Mysterios try to dump him. We see how Ciampa eliminated Ali during the break. Ciampa with a Stunner to Riddle now. T-BAR club s Ciampa and Nakamura kicks T-BAR. Ziggler and Dominik trade shots. AJ fights Ciampa from the apron. The Miz unloads on Riddle. AJ drops Ciampa on the apron and he falls to the floor for the elimination.

Rey misses 619 on Miz, and Miz nails a DDT. Miz dumps Rey but he hangs on and Dominik makes the save. Dominik tosses Ziggler but he hangs on and Dominik eliminates himself. Riddle works over T-BAR in the corner. Miz with kicks to AJ. Ziggler grabs Rey for a powerbomb but it’s countered and Rey dumps Ziggler to the apron but he hangs on. Miz kicks Rey to the apron. Rey has Ziggler and Miz on the apron now. They take turns and knock him to the barrier. Rey flies and tries to catch the barrier but he hits the floor. Rey is eliminated to boos.

Miz tosses Riddle to the apron but he hangs on. Ciampa and T-BAR are going at it. Nakamura and AJ try to dump each other. Ricochet and T-BAR trade offense. T-BAR tries to chokeslam Ricochet but he leaps out onto a ladder at ringside. He leaps back tot he apron but T-BAR grabs his throat again. Ricochet uses a hurricanrana to eliminate T-BAR, sending him to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz flies off the second rope to drop Riddle. Miz is selling a knee injury now. Ziggler and Nakamura go at it. Ziggler gets eliminated. Riddle and Nakamura have a staredown in the middle of the ring. They go at it now and trade big strikes. Riddle ducks a Kinshasa and sends Nakamura to the apron. They tangle and Nakamura gets eliminated. Ricochet scoops Riddle to his shoulders but it’s blocked. AJ gets involved and dropkicks Ricochet out of the air as he flies onto Riddle. Ricochet gets eliminated.

Miz is down at ringside with a medic, getting his knee checked out. Riddle and AJ meet in the middle of the ring and fans pop as they face off. They start brawling now. AJ ends up on the apron and Miz pulls him to the floor from behind. Fans boo as we see how nothing is wrong with Miz’s knee, this was all a ruse. Miz comes back in and goes to work on Riddle. Riddle kicks Miz back from the apron and fights back in. Riddle blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Riddle with a second rope draping DDT now. Riddle is fired up as fans cheer him on.

Riddle drops down to the mat like Randy Orton, but Miz blocks the RKO and drops him with the Skull Crushing Finale to boos. Miz charges but Riddle brings him to the apron with a scissors. They’re both hanging on now. They get up and Miz charges on the apron but Riddle drops him on the apron with the RKO, sending him to the floor for the final elimination.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle celebrates his spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match as the music hits.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW, which will include a six-way Second Chance Elimination Qualifier for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. They also announce that Kevin Owens’ MITB qualifier against either Elias, Ezekiel or Elrod has been postponed.

– The Street Profits are backstage hyping up the show and John Cena’s 20th anniversary when Cena himself shows up. They ask him for advice for their match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Cena hypes them up as former WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown champions, with all the energy. Cena goes on, telling them to remember who they are, and to never give up.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring and out come the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso. The winner of this match gets to pick the stipulation for the title match at Money In the Bank. The Usos hit the ring and pose with their titles as we go back to commercial.

