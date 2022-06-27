AEW Rampage viewership/rating for Friday

Friday’s taped Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 422,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14.36% from the previous week’s taped Road Rager episode, which drew 369,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.29% from the 155,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #26 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #22 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #69 in viewership for the night on cable. The viewership ranking for the previous week was not available.

It’s important to note that the original numbers for the June 17 Rampage episode have been updated due to Nielsen under-counting the out-of-home viewing. The numbers for that June 17 episode are 369,000 viewers, a 0.12 key demo rating an 155,000 key demo viewers, instead of the originally reported 331,000 viewers, 0.10 key demo rating an 132,000 key demo viewers.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-lowest audience and the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show, for episodes in the normal timeslot. There was some sports competition from the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on network TV, but it was a fairly normal night on TV, with the usual news shows dominating cable. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 14.36% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News at 8pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.255 million viewers.

The NHL Stanley Cup finals on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.145 million viewers. The NHL game on ABC also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.49 rating.

Friday’s taped Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix in the opener, ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra, Hook vs. The DKC from the NJPW LA Dojo, plus IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 31 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode