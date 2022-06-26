Cody Rhodes to remain as playable character in AEW: Fight Forever video game

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW EVP Kenny Omega revealed that Cody Rhodes will still be part of the upcoming AEW video game Fight Forever despite leaving the company to go back to WWE.

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved,” Omega said.

He said since they built the game from the ground up from scratch, he thought the game could coincide with the birth of this company so you get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one.

“The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing,” Omega added.

Developed by Yuke’s, Fight Forever is supposed to be released sometime this year but is already over budget. AEW President Tony Khan put in an eight-figure sum on the development of the game but tensions between AEW and Yuke’s have delayed the game and it’s being rumored that Yuke’s will be walking away from their deal after the game is published.