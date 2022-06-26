AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door live tonight on pay-per-view

Live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, AEW and NJPW present Forbidden Door on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World title; Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada vs “Hangman” Adam Page vs Adam Cole in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title; Thunder Rosa vs Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title; Pac vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors in a four-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic title; Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States Heavyweight title; FTR vs United Empire vs Roppongi Vice in a three-way winners-take-all tag team match for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team titles; The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs Darby Allin, Sting and Shingo Takagi in a six-man tag match; Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino in a six-man tag match; Zack Sabre Jr. vs mystery opponent; Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Max Caster vs Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight in an eight-man tag match in the Buy-In show; QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi in the Buy-In show; Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the Buy-In show.

The Buy-In show will air starting at 7PM ET free on AEW’s social media properties as well as on Bleacher Report and FITE.