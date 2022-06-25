Hearing Set For Lawyer’s Request To Withdraw From Tammy Sytch DUI Manslaughter Case

A hearing has been set to rule on the request by Tammy Sytch’s lawyer to withdraw from her DUI manslaugher case. As reported yesterday, Sytch’s lawyer Steven DeLaroche filed a motion last week asking to withdraw as her legal representation. PWInsider reports that the judge in the case set a hearing for June 30th at 9 AM regarding the matter.

DeLaroche filed the motion to withdraw citing the following reasons:

“* An impasse has been reached in the handling of the case, making it impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case.

*The client has not complied with the terms of the employment agreement with this attorney.

*The client will not be prejudiced if the undersigned is permitted to withdraw.”

The court has yet to approve or deny deLaroche’s request.

Sytch is incarcerated while awaiting trial on nine charges, including DUI manslaughter, in relation to a March 25th car accident resulted in the death of Julian Lasseter.