Seven law firms seeking class action lawsuits against WWE

A total of seven law firms are seeking to file a class action lawsuit against WWE over the Vince McMahon investigation.

WWE stock has continue to fall for the fifth consecutive day now and these law firms are trying to find WWE investors to join their respective lawsuits to potentially recover some money if WWE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

These law firms are Scott+Scott, Moore Kuehn PLLC, Rosen Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire, Schall Law Firm, Pomerantz Law Firm, and Labaton Sucharow.

WWE stocks went from $68 to $59.65 at time of this writing, slashing half a billion dollars in market cap for the company.